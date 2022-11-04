Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

