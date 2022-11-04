Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,222,968. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

