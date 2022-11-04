Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,304 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

MDT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.57. 188,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.