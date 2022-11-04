Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. 79,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,568. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

