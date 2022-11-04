Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $31.19 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 646,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 1,031,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,220,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.