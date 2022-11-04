Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $55.67 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $55,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. 239,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,074,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

