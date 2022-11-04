Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $47,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.72. 53,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,409. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

