Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 54,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.01. 47,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

