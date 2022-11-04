Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,000 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,471.93.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.52 on Friday, reaching $1,857.25. 13,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,840. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,803.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,945.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

