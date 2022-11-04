Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 77,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 531.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 145.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 54,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,646. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

