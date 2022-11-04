Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,670 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

NYSE LMT traded down $9.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.70. 74,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

