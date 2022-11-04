Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

