ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
ENB Financial Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.
ENB Financial Company Profile
ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
