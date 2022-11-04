ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.