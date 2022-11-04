Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.631 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 118.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.1%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.