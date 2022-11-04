Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Trading Up 1.1%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 3,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Endesa Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

