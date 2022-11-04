Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $156.34 or 0.00752375 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and approximately $2.28 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.85 or 0.31724673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 151.29360149 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,852,453.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

