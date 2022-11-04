Energi Price Tops $0.20 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and $209,995.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00089605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00067936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00027122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006935 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,193,845 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

