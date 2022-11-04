EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $27.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

EngageSmart Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -907.00 and a beta of 0.68. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 450.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

