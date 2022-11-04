Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $459.78 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $459.78 million and approximately $38.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003299 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,640.33 or 0.31520718 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012311 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.