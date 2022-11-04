EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ENLC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.65.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

