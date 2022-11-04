Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $261,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

