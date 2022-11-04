EnPro Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for EnPro Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 6.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NPO stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

