Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 50,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a one year low of $61.87 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

