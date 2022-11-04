Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.87 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

