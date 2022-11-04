Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

ETR stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $109.35. 1,148,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,927. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

