Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

