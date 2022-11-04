EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 125,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,889. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

