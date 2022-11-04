EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

