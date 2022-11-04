EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $150.78 and last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 84794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

