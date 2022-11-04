Equifax Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

EFX stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 38.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 11.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Equifax by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

