Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.35.

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

