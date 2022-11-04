Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15, reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion.

Equitable Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 186,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,424. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,472 shares of company stock worth $6,639,565 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.