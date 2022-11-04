Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
AssetMark Financial Price Performance
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Further Reading
