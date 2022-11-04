Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,437. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

