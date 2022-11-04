Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Livent Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

LTHM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Livent Stock Up 2.7 %

Livent stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 176.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Livent by 27.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

