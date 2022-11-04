ERC20 One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $5.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.80 or 0.99978808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007733 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01028729 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

