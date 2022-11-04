Ergo Price Hits $1.91 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $117.88 million and $1.17 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00009050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,066.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00325128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00120593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00730903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00585392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00228412 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,828,956 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

