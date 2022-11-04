Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. TD Securities cut shares of Ero Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.35.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.85. 149,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,244. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.18. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$24.56.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$146.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

