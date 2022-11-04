ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 531,583 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,914,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,583 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 801,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 13,064,263 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

