ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.98. 180,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.