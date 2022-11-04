ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,037 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 580.9% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 107,704 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,322. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

