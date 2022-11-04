ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,493. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

