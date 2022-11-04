ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,322. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

