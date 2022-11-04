ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.60 Million Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USHY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.03. 15,599,038 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

