ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $16.19 on Friday, hitting $650.00. 13,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,071. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $616.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.