ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOG traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.31. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.28 and a 1 year high of $249.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day moving average is $191.32.

