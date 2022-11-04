ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of VIOV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.14 and a 12-month high of $193.31.
