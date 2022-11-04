ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 417 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.98. 515,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,618,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

