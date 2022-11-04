ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, KLK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,382. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
