ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, KLK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,382. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.