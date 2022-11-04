ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Pfizer by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,320,738. The company has a market capitalization of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

