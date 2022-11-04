ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.66. 74,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,349. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

